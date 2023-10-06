‘We feel abandoned by this administration:’ Hidalgo County sheriff calling for more action to secure the border

The Hidalgo County Sheriff joined a group of sheriffs calling for more action to secure the border.

In a news release, the American Sheriff’s Association said they’re calling for more reinforcement along the border as they combat what they call a “heightened threat picture.”

Data shared by the alliance found that there have been 2.2 million illegal crossings into the county in 2023.

More than 18 thousand of the people arrested have criminal records, and there are 600,000 known got-a-ways — individuals who crossed the border illegally and have yet to be detained.

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra, a Democrat, said he’s calling on the White House to do more.

“We feel abandoned by this administration” Guerra said. “What was alarming was 151 people were caught that were on a terrorist watch list."

Guerra says he hopes the message will motivate people to get in touch with their elected officials.