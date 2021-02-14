Weather closes COVID-19 testing sites

Credit: MGN Online/ City of Detroit

State officials announced on Sunday that all state-run COVID-19 testing centers in Hidalgo County will be cancelled because of the inclement weather.

According to a news release from the county, the testing centers will remain closed through Wednesday, Feb. 17.

This includes all the Curative private testing walk-up kiosks throughout the county. Those will remain closed through Tuesday to encourage people to stay off the roads as the county experiences sub-freezing temperatures, the release stated.

A COVID-19 testing site that had been planned for PSJA ISD’s Old Ballew High School in San Juan was also cancelled because of the weather. On Wednesday, state officials will determine when the testing facilities will be reopened.

By Monday, officials will make a final decision regarding any COVID-19 vaccine clinics that are planned for next week, the county stated in the news release.

Another COVID-19 clinic and testing site that has been affected is the

UT Health RGV clinics. The clinics there will delay opening until noon on Monday, the university said in a Sunday news release.

UT Health RGV COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites will be closed all day Monday and will not reopen until noon on Tuesday.

Those with an appointment with the clinic will be contacted to reschedule their appointments, the university stated.