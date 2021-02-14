Winter Storm Warning to go into effect tonight

Unfortunately it's a cold, drizzly Valentine's Day with weather conditions that will continue to worsen as the next surge of cold air arrives tonight.

A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect this evening from 6 p.m. until noon Monday. A Winter Storm Warning means ice is expected and will make travel very hazardous or impossible. Travel is highly not recommended on Monday morning. Work from home if possible as bridges and overpasses will likely be closed if ice forms, which looks likely at this point.

Dangerous wind chill values are in the forecast through Monday morning as a Wind Chill Warning goes into effect at 6 p.m. this evening through Monday at noon. Wind chill values could drop between 10 to 20 degrees, meaning frost bite can occur within 10 minutes if your skin is exposed to the wind under these conditions. It is possible lower wind chill readings may occur and actual temperatures will range between 25 to 32 degrees.

Strong wind will arrive along the next surge of cold air with wind speeds increasing after 6 p.m. making it much colder than it actually is.

Futuretrack shows wintry mix conditions moving into the upper valley after midnight. By 4 a.m., the freezing rain/sleet mix will be ending in the upper valley with the entire valley clearing up by sunrise.

It is likely icy conditions will prevail through mid-morning, perhaps through noon in some areas. Watch out for icy sidewalks and avoid travel between midnight tonight and noon Monday.

Watch out for pelicans on Padre Boulevard and Highway 4 tonight as a Gale Warning goes into effect this evening that will last through Monday afternoon. North winds between 25-35 knots are likely and sea smoke is expected to occur as cold air moves into warm water. Visibility may drop to less than 1 nautical mile. Freezing spray is also possible along the Laguna Madre overnight tonight.

