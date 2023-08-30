x

Wednesday, August 30, 2023: Breezy and dry, temps in the 100s

1 hour 27 minutes 26 seconds ago Wednesday, August 30 2023 Aug 30, 2023 August 30, 2023 8:26 AM August 30, 2023 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days