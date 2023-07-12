Wednesday, July 12, 2023: Heat advisory, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
National Space Society South Texas Chapter to hold special presentation in Brownsville
-
Wednesday, July 12, 2023: Heat advisory, temps in the 100s
-
South Texas International Airport in Edinburg receiving over $11 million in airport...
-
Speed radars installed in Brownsville following surge in traffic
-
65-year-old suspect in custody in connection with robbery of Rio Hondo church
Sports Video
-
Two Palmview Teams Headed to 4U Pony South Zone World Series
-
Rockets re-sign Hudgins, Days to Two-Way contracts
-
Local track club helps next generation of valley runners
-
Blind Tennis Player from the Valley to Represent U.S. at IBSA World...
-
Four UTRGV Track and Field Freshman Preparing for U-20 Championships