x

Wednesday, July 19, 2023: Hot and windy, temps in the 100s

6 hours 11 minutes 42 seconds ago Wednesday, July 19 2023 Jul 19, 2023 July 19, 2023 8:12 AM July 19, 2023 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days