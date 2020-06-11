x

Wells Fargo in Donna temporarily closed after employee tests positive for coronavirus

A Wells Fargo bank in Donna is temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

The impacted branch is on South Main Street and is already getting a deep cleaning.

Employees who had contact with the infected person will not be allowed back at work.

The branch is expected to resume operations on Friday.

