Weslaco authorities responding to crash involving tanker truck
Motorists are advised to avoid the area near Military Highway 281 and Farm-to-Market 88 Wednesday afternoon as authorities work to clear the scene of a crash involving a tanker truck.
The Weslaco Fire Department is working to clear the scene, according to city spokesperson Cristina Garcia.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
