Weslaco authorities responding to crash involving tanker truck

6 hours 7 minutes 1 second ago Wednesday, December 15 2021 Dec 15, 2021 December 15, 2021 1:06 PM December 15, 2021 in News - Local

Motorists are advised to avoid the area near Military Highway 281 and Farm-to-Market 88 Wednesday afternoon as authorities work to clear the scene of a crash involving a tanker truck. 

The Weslaco Fire Department is working to clear the scene, according to city spokesperson Cristina Garcia. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

