Weslaco businessman, former Hidalgo County commissioner sentenced in federal bribery trial

A former Hidalgo County Commissioner and a Weslaco businessman learned their fate Wednesday after they were found guilty in a federal bribery trial.

Arturo "A.C." Cuellar and Ricardo Quintanilla were sentenced to 20 years and nearly 17 years in prison, respectively, for their involvement in a scheme tied to the Weslaco water plant.

Both men were found guilty in October of offering and accepting bribes when Weslaco city leaders awarded construction contracts to rebuild their water treatment facilities in 2008.

Cuellar was found guilty of 71 counts of fraud, money laundering and racketeering. Quintanilla was found guilty of 15 counts of the same charges.

A third individual, former Weslaco Commissioner John F. Cuellar, was sentenced to three years in prison after taking a plea deal and cooperating with authorities.

As part of their punishment, all three must each pay $4.1 million in restitution.