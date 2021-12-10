Weslaco church celebrating 100th year

Parishioners at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Weslaco are celebrating the church’s 100th year.

Originally founded in 1921, St. Joan of Arc was built as a result of the growing Catholic community in the area.

Several families have been members of the church’s parish for generations.

Reverend Francisco Solis said he looks forward to taking the parish into the next century.

"In St. Joan of Arc, people are so generous,” Solis said. “But people want to live the faith and lead with the faith with being with the Lord and working for the good, not just for their families, but to work for the good of all the community."

There will be a celebration mass Saturday, Dec. 11 at 5 p.m. in honor of the anniversary.