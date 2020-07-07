Weslaco Fire Department 'ambus' may help with COVID-19 patients
In the fight against COVID-19, the Weslaco Fire Department is deploying a vehicle normally used for mass casualty events: the "ambus."
The bus-like vehicle — which is part bus, part ambulance — holds up to 20 patients.
With the "ambus," hospitals could move COVID-19 patients to alternative locations. It could also relieve the burden on ambulances, which sometime wait at hospitals to drop off COVID-19 patients.
Watch the video for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
San Isidro ISD provides students with hotspots, laptops as classes move online
-
CON MI Gente: Coastal GX
-
McAllen shop sticks with alternative logistics even after state allows reopening
-
Weslaco Fire Department 'ambus' may help with COVID-19 patients
-
Starr County to end free COVID-19 testing