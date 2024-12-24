Weslaco firefighters responded to overnight structure fire

A mobile home was fully engulfed in flames in an overnight fire in Weslaco, according to the Weslaco Firefighters Association.

Weslaco Firefighter Association President Carlos Hernandez said the fire occurred on Kennedy Street and Mile 10. The home was fully engulfed when firefighters responded.

The association wrote on their Facebook page that crews were able to extinguish the fire and protect neighboring residences from damage.

No injuries were reported.