Weslaco ISD special board meeting on forensic audit set for Tuesday

The Weslaco Independent School District will hold a special board meeting on Tuesday to discuss the possible termination of two employees at the center of an audit. But the former human resources director is pushing back, stating in court documents that her contract with the district is being violated.

Last week, the district announced the hiring of two new HR directors to capitalize on the findings of a forensic audit. But as the district works to move forward, court filings could hold them back.

Just two days after the district's board meeting meant to rebrand the district's image, allegations of contract violations are being made by Melva Segura.

Demanding a trial by jury, Segura is seeking anywhere from $100,000 to $1 million in damages meant to cover lost wages, as well as the effects it's had on her reputation that include physical pain and mental anguish.

Channel 5 News attempted to reach out to Weslaco ISD to see if this filing will have them table that discussion of Segura's potential termination, but we didn't hear back.

Documentation for the meeting is being used as evidence in the lawsuit, as well as Segura's contract and a notice that spells out 11 reasons why it’s been recommended that Segura be terminated.

Still, a representative for the plaintiff claiming that reasonable notice was not provided.

The hearing for the filing is set for Oct. 14.