Weslaco ISD students get out-of-this-world learning experience with NASA mobile exhibit
The Weslaco Independent School District Afterschool Center's on Education Program held an event to kick off its summer program with the arrival of the NASA mobile exhibit, according to a news release.
The news release said the exhibit arrived at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Wednesday, where students experienced an "immersive, hands-on journey" into the world of space exploration and STEM innovation. The event was led by NASA staff.
The mobile exhibit featured interactive displays, NASA artifacts, including a moon rock students were able to touch, and educational presentations, according to the news release.
According to the news release, the event was the official launch of Weslaco ISD's ACE summer program, called rACE Around the World. The summer program invites students to explore global landmarks, customs and innovations through STEM challenges and project-based learning.
More News
News Video
-
Pet of the Week: Nami, the sweet white and orange tabby
-
KRGV Cares Closet provides comfort to children in hospitals through donations
-
Weslaco ISD students get out-of-this-world learning experience with NASA mobile exhibit
-
McAllen fallen officers honored in ceremony
-
Valley residents still have time to appeal property taxes
Sports Video
-
Los Fresnos Falcons Cade Stumbaugh & Josh Laster sign to play college...
-
RGV high school baseball regional semifinal previews: Los Fresnos Falcons
-
Sit-down interview with UTRGV baseball's Steven Lancia ahead of conference tournament
-
Valley High School Spring Football 2025: Weslaco Panthers
-
Sharyland sending eight athletes to state tennis tournament