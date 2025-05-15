Weslaco ISD students get out-of-this-world learning experience with NASA mobile exhibit

The Weslaco Independent School District Afterschool Center's on Education Program held an event to kick off its summer program with the arrival of the NASA mobile exhibit, according to a news release.

The news release said the exhibit arrived at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Wednesday, where students experienced an "immersive, hands-on journey" into the world of space exploration and STEM innovation. The event was led by NASA staff.

The mobile exhibit featured interactive displays, NASA artifacts, including a moon rock students were able to touch, and educational presentations, according to the news release.

According to the news release, the event was the official launch of Weslaco ISD's ACE summer program, called rACE Around the World. The summer program invites students to explore global landmarks, customs and innovations through STEM challenges and project-based learning.