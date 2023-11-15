Weslaco ISD teachers take part in ‘blended learning’ approach

Fifty elementary school teachers with the Weslaco Independent School District learned a new way to reach young minds after taking a class on blended learning.

Experts say it's a new way of teaching that meets students at their level. In blended learning, students are split in stations that target where they are academically.

“Instead of every student doing the same thing, when they go to stations and do blended learning, they're doing something that's targeting to what they are ready for,” explained Scott Amdahl, the district’s director for instructional technology said. “The hope is that we can build them up where they're at, and eventually they all rise…We're getting really good results."

Weslaco ISD is one of 20 districts in Texas that implemented this new way of learning.