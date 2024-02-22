Weslaco man charged following standoff with police
The suspect involved in a standoff against Weslaco police on Tuesday has been identified as Jose Crecencio Ortiz. He made his first court appearance Thursday morning.
Ortiz barricaded himself inside a home after allegedly driving around the neighborhood and shooting at a house, police said.
RELATED STORY: Suspect in Weslaco standoff to be arraigned Thursday
The standoff lasted nearly four hours and ended when the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team made their way into the home after negotiations failed.
Ortiz faces several charges including injury to an elderly or disabled person, deadly conduct discharge firearm, possession of controlled substances and evading arrest.
He was issued a total bond of $95,000.
