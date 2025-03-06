Weslaco middle school placed on ‘secure’ status following phone threat

A Weslaco ISD middle school was put on secure status Thursday afternoon after the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a student who said he had a gun in his backpack, according to police.

The sheriff’s office alerted the Weslaco Police Department of the call shortly before 1 p.m. after the call was initially pinged to Mary Hoge Middle School, located at 2302 N International Blvd. in Weslaco, according to a news release.

In response to the call, Weslaco police officers arrived at the school to place it on a “secure” status as investigators searched the campus.

Police did not say if anything was found during the search.

The call was then pinged to the area of Starr County, and the information was provided to authorities there.

“Safety and security are our utmost priorities. We take any threats against our educational institutions very seriously, and we are committed to ensuring the well-being of all students and staff,” the Weslaco Police Department said in a statement. “Additionally, we urge you to engage in conversations with your children about the gravity of making threats and the importance of being responsible while using electronic devices. It is crucial for our younger community members to understand the impact their words and actions can have in a digital space.”