Weslaco Panthers 5K Run

Weslaco, TX-- The Weslaco Panthers football team and staff organized their first ever Weslaco 5K Run. Over 500 runners signed up and 35 vendors showed up at Bobby Lackey Stadium.

"It was a great event for Weslaco and to get the community involved, it's such a great experience. I'm blessed to have so much support and a great community." says Weslaco Head Football Coach Roy Stroman.