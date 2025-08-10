x

Weslaco Panthers 5K Run

Weslaco Panthers 5K Run
2 hours 54 minutes 53 seconds ago Saturday, August 09 2025 Aug 9, 2025 August 09, 2025 11:41 PM August 09, 2025 in Sports

Weslaco, TX-- The Weslaco Panthers football team and staff organized their first ever Weslaco 5K Run. Over 500 runners signed up and 35 vendors showed up at Bobby Lackey Stadium. 

"It was a great event for Weslaco and to get the community involved, it's such a great experience. I'm blessed to have so much support and a great community." says Weslaco Head Football Coach Roy Stroman.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days