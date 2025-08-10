Weslaco Panthers 5K Run
Weslaco, TX-- The Weslaco Panthers football team and staff organized their first ever Weslaco 5K Run. Over 500 runners signed up and 35 vendors showed up at Bobby Lackey Stadium.
"It was a great event for Weslaco and to get the community involved, it's such a great experience. I'm blessed to have so much support and a great community." says Weslaco Head Football Coach Roy Stroman.
