Weslaco police release name of Walmart gunman

Photo courtesy of the Weslaco Police Department.

The Weslaco Police Department on Tuesday released the name of the man who shot at police officers Monday afternoon during a confrontation at a local Walmart.

Police Chief Joel Rivera identified the man as 27-year-old Marco Antonio Sigala Jr.

Sigala entered the Walmart on North Texas Boulevard on Monday afternoon. Dressed in black and carrying a rifle, Sigala entered the Walmart and walked to the back of the store.

Officers arrived about two minutes later, Rivera said Monday during a news conference. Officers told Sigala to drop the rifle.

Sigala dropped the rifle, but he failed to comply with instructions from police officers, Rivera said Monday. Sigala, who appeared distraught, pulled out a handgun.

He fired at police officers, Rivera said, and officers returned fire — killing Sigala.

The police department asked the Texas Rangers to review the shooting.

Check back for updates.