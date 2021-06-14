Weslaco police: Two men arrested in connection with Honda CRV thefts throughout Rio Grande Valley

Weslaco police arrested Raul Aguila (left) and Jorge Humberto Martinez-Chavez (right) on Friday for their alleged involvement in a string of thefts of Honda CRVs throughout the Valley, the Weslaco Police Department said Monday. Photo credit: Weslaco Police Department.

Two men have been arrested and charged for their alleged involvement in a string of vehicle thefts throughout the Rio Grande Valley, the Weslaco Police Department said Monday.

Weslaco police arrested Jorge Humberto Martinez-Chavez, 26, and Raul Aguila, 25, on Friday, according to a news release.

Police say the arrests are the first made in connection with a number Honda CRVs thefts in the area that started several weeks ago.

Martinez-Chavez and Aguila also have charges pending against them in other jurisdictions outside of Weslaco, police said.

Anyone with information about the information about the thefts are asked to call Weslaco police at 956-968-8591.