Weslaco working on $4.5 million drainage project

The city of Weslaco says at least 500 homes and businesses will benefit from a new drainage project to prevent flooding.

City crews plan to add box culverts along Agostadero Street to move the water out of there and into a nearby park.

“One house with water inside is one too many, so we are trying to prevent that,” Weslaco Mayor Adrian Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said a 2018 bond is helping pay for the $4.5 million dollar project, along with a grant.

The culverts the city is adding in will drain the water to a retention pond they are planning to build at Mayor Pablo Peña Park.

“We are hoping it is going to be 150 square feet of water that it's gonna be able to hold, that is a lot of water,” Gonzalez said.

The project is set to break ground in the coming weeks. There currently is not a completion date.

