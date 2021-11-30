x

Widow of man fatally hit by non-emergency vehicle files lawsuit against city of Weslaco

The widow of a man who died after being struck by a non-emergency vehicle is now suing the city of Weslaco.

Esmeralda Hernandez is seeking damages from the city anywhere between $250,000 and $1 million, according to court records. 

Her husband, 35-year-old Juan Guerra, died in early October after being hit by a Weslaco Fire Department non-emergency vehicle outside the Hidalgo County jail.

The driver who hit Guerra did stop to render aid.

A spokesperson for the city of Weslaco sent Channel 5 News the following statement:

“The city of Weslaco respects the family’s decision to hire an attorney to file a lawsuit. Texas’ judicial system allows for civil lawsuits to be filed against a local municipality when seeking monetary compensation. The city’s legal department will litigate the case in accordance with all legal procedures.”

