x

Will Anderson Jr. setting a new edge for this Texans defense

5 hours 9 minutes 24 seconds ago Thursday, August 03 2023 Aug 3, 2023 August 03, 2023 6:50 PM August 03, 2023 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston Texans were one of the NFL's bottom-ranked defenses last season.

After trading up to select No. Three overall pick Will Anderson Jr. out of Alabama, the Texans hope this DE/LB can help set a new foundation for a defense led by rookie Head Coach Demeco Ryans.

Click on the video above for more.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days