Will Anderson Jr. setting a new edge for this Texans defense
HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston Texans were one of the NFL's bottom-ranked defenses last season.
After trading up to select No. Three overall pick Will Anderson Jr. out of Alabama, the Texans hope this DE/LB can help set a new foundation for a defense led by rookie Head Coach Demeco Ryans.
Click on the video above for more.
