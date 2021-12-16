Willacy and Hidalgo counties create new emergency communication district

A new partnership announced Wednesday may improve emergency services in Willacy and Hidalgo counties.

911 calls generate a small amount of money, and now, the newly formed Rio Grande Valley Emergency Communication District gets a say on how it's spent.

"Now we decide, we get all the money from those 50 cents that are charged," said Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra. "It stays here in our two counties versus going to the state of Texas."