Willacy and Hidalgo counties create new emergency communication district

4 hours 11 minutes 20 seconds ago Thursday, December 16 2021 Dec 16, 2021 December 16, 2021 8:44 AM December 16, 2021 in News - Local

A new partnership announced Wednesday may improve emergency services in Willacy and Hidalgo counties.

911 calls generate a small amount of money, and now, the newly formed Rio Grande Valley Emergency Communication District gets a say on how it's spent.

"Now we decide, we get all the money from those 50 cents that are charged," said Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra. "It stays here in our two counties versus going to the state of Texas."

The sheriff estimates it will amount to an annual increase of at least a million dollars staying in those two counties.

