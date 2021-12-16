Willacy and Hidalgo counties create new emergency communication district
A new partnership announced Wednesday may improve emergency services in Willacy and Hidalgo counties.
911 calls generate a small amount of money, and now, the newly formed Rio Grande Valley Emergency Communication District gets a say on how it's spent.
