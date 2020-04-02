Willacy County announces 2 new coronavirus cases
Willacy County announced on Thursday that two people had tested positive for the coronavirus — bringing the total number of cases in Willacy County to four.
Frank Torres, the emergency management coordinator for Willacy County, said on Thursday that two more people had tested positive.
No additional details about the two new cases were immediately available.
Check back for updates.
