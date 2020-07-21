x

Willacy County judge orders delaying in person public school instruction

3 hours 5 minutes 33 seconds ago Tuesday, July 21 2020 Jul 21, 2020 July 21, 2020 6:30 PM July 21, 2020 in News - Local

Willacy County Judge Aurelio Guerra issued on Tuesday an order to delay in person public school instruction until after September 18.

The order is due to increasing COVID-19 cases and applies to all public schools in Willacy County.

Hidalgo, Cameron and Starr counties have already issued similar guidelines.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days