Willacy County judge orders delaying in person public school instruction
Willacy County Judge Aurelio Guerra issued on Tuesday an order to delay in person public school instruction until after September 18.
The order is due to increasing COVID-19 cases and applies to all public schools in Willacy County.
Hidalgo, Cameron and Starr counties have already issued similar guidelines.
More News
News Video
-
WATCH: Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott interview
-
CON MI GENTE: New owners of the Koffee Klatch in Harlingen
-
City of Brownsville ranks second in most hookworm cases in the nation
-
'Team QuaranTeen' helps kids stay connected during coronavirus pandemic
-
Hidalgo County Judge issues shelter-at-home order for county residents and visitors