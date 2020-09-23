Willacy County reports 1 more coronavirus case, total now 1,174

Willacy County reported on Wednesday that one person had tested positive for the coronavirus.

A male younger than 20 years old tested positive for the virus, according to a news release from Willacy County.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 1,174 confirmed coronavirus cases in the county.

According to the news release, the number of deaths in the county is now at 48.

1,147 people have recovered and there are 10 active cases in Willacy County.