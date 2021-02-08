x

Willacy County reports 14 new cases of COVID-19.

Monday, February 08 2021
By: KRGV Digital

Willacy County received confirmation from the Texas Department of State Health Services of 14 new cases of COVID-19, according to a Monday news release from the county.

The county did not list any new COVID-19 deaths.

Since the pandemic began, Willacy County has reported 2,065 cases of COVID-19, according to a news release from the county.

