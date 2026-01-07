Former Edinburg councilman sentenced to 6 months in federal bribery case

Photo credit: MGN online

A former Edinburg city councilman was sentenced to six months in federal prison after pleading guilty to a bribery charge in connection to what federal officials called a “pay-to-play” scheme, court records show.

Jorge “Coach” Salinas was sentenced on Wednesday. He pleaded guilty in August on a charge of bribery involving federal programs.

As previously reported, Salinas was charged for accepting bribes from June 2019 to March 2020 while serving as a councilman in exchange for votes in favor of a contract for an unidentified Edinburg business owner.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, politiquero Miguel “Mike” Garza was the man who facilitated the deal between Salinas and the Edinburg business owner.

“Garza claimed to know several council members, to include Salinas. He said that for a payment, he could deliver Salinas’ vote in favor of the contract and ensure a majority of council members supported it," the news release stated. “Part of the money would go to certain members of the council who made up the majority.”

During a July 2019 meeting between the three men, the business owner gave Garza $3,000 while discussing a pending contract.

“By attending this meeting, Salinas aided and abetted Garza’s criminal scheme to have council members take official acts in exchange for monetary payment,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Garza pleaded guilty in connection with the case in April 2023. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 13, 2026.

Federal court records show Salinas was ordered to self-surrender to U.S. Marshals on March 6, 2026.