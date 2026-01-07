Former McCreery Aviation financial director sentenced in $1.2 million mail fraud scheme

KRGV photo

McCreery Aviation’s former finance director was sentenced to over 2 years in federal prison after stealing nearly $1.2 million from the company to pay her credit card bills, court records show.

Elizabeth Batten received a 25-month prison sentence on Wednesday after pleading guilty to a count of mail fraud. She was also ordered to pay nearly $1.3 million in restitution.

As previously reported, Batten turned herself in to authorities in September 2024 after a McCreery Aviation employee “noticed irregularities in the handling of company checks.”

A criminal complaint said that as the company’s finance director, Batten used signed blank checks from the company’s bank accounts to pay for her personal credit card expenses from January 2019 through December 2023.

“The defendant knowingly caused the delivery and successful completion of several unauthorized checks drawn on McCreery Aviation accounts by mail, ultimately defrauding McCreery Aviation of $1,191,492.34,” the complaint stated.

Batten was charged with 10 counts of mail fraud.

Court records show that following her sentence, Batten will undergo three years of probation. She must also pay $1,280,721.34 in restitution.