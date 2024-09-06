Mission woman indicted on $1.2 million mail fraud scheme against employer

A federal grand jury has returned an indictment against a Mission woman for allegedly engaging in a $1.2 million scheme to defraud her employer, according to U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.

Hamdani said 57-year-old Elizabeth Batten turned herself into authorities and is expected to go before a U.S. Magistrate on Friday.

The indictment said Batten was the director of financing at McCreery Aviation in the Rio Grande Valley from 2019 to 2023.

During that time, she allegedly diverted company funds to pay for personal expenses, according to the indictment.

The indictment said Batten used signed blank company checks, intended for business purposes, to pay her personal credit card accounts. She allegedly concealed her actions by sending the fraudulent payments through the mail.

Hamdani said in 2023, an employee at McCreery Aviation noticed "irregularities in the handling of company checks." An investigation allegedly uncovered the financial damage Batten's actions had caused.

The indictment states Batten is being charged with 10 counts of mail fraud, and she faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 fine.