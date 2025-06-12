x

Wings and Rings presenta sus promociones por el Día del Padre

2 hours 18 minutes 12 seconds ago Thursday, June 12 2025 Jun 12, 2025 June 12, 2025 2:45 PM June 12, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Wings and Rings presenta una oferta especial en sus platillos por Día del Padre y el Día Nacional del Anillo de Cebolla en sus locales en el Valle. 

Invitada: Erika Antonio, manager. 

Para conocer sobre las promociones del restaurante, haz clic aquí

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

