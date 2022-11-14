With flu season off to an early start, health officials unsure how winter and spring will play out

At a virtual meeting on Monday, officials with the Texas Department of State Health Services expressed their concern over the active flu season.

As Channel 5 News has previously reported, flu season is off to an early start.

RELATED: Two Brownsville hospitals out of pediatric beds due to child flu hospitalizations, officials say

Typically, cases increase around this time of year, b ut a graph shared by DSHS shows an increase in the number of cases are high compared to previous years at this point.

Health officials say they are unsure how the flu season will look as we get into winter and spring.

MORE: Students in Cameron County nonprofit assisting local clinics

"We could see a peak now and a peak again later, we just don’t know for sure,” said DSHS Interim Commissioner Dr. Jennifer Shuford.

Besides getting your vaccine, other recommendations from DHSH include washing your hands frequently, staying home from work, school or gatherings if you’re sick, and covering coughs and sneezes.