Witness says she was forced into sex act with self-help guru
NEW YORK (AP) - A woman has told a jury she was forced to perform a sex act with the leader of a secretive upstate New York self-help group.
The witness gave the graphic testimony Wednesday at the federal trial of Keith Raniere (rah-NEER'-ee).
The woman described her experiences as a member of a master-slave society within NXIVM (NEX'-ee-um), a group that's been compared to a cult.
She says after her designated master ordered her to meet Raniere in private, he had her strip and performed oral sex on her. She said she was ashamed but didn't think she had a choice.
The woman was allowed to testify only using her first name to protect her privacy.
Raniere has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking and other charges. He insists his sexual encounters with followers were consensual.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
More News
News Video
-
Palmview police seeking driver accused of crashing into business
-
Edinburg teen accepted to college after regaining ability to speak
-
Weslaco ISD participating in dropout recovery program
-
McAllen native Shaine Casas to make Olympics debut
-
Hidalgo County begins transferring inmates to Willacy County jail
Sports Video
-
Opening ceremony held for Dallas Cowboys training camp
-
Second day of Cowboys training camp with Mike Zimmer as new defensive...
-
Second day of Cowboys training camp with Mike Zimmer as new defensive...
-
Day 1 of Dallas Cowboys training camp, part 2
-
Day 1 of Dallas Cowboys training camp, part 1