Woman accused of making bomb threat at Brownsville bus station charged
A woman was charged in connection with a bomb threat at the Brownsville bus station, according to police.
A news release from the Brownsville Police Department said 49-year-old Liz Allen White was charged with terroristic threat causing public fear of serious bodily injury and false alarm of an emergency. Her bond was set at $15,000.
According to police, the incident led to disruptions at the bus station that led to the temporary evacuation of the area and immediate emergency response.
A spokesperson for the Brownsville Fire Department previously said the woman was arrested after saying she had a bomb.
No injuries were reported, and no explosives were found.
