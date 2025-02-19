Woman in custody after bomb threat made at Brownsville bus station
A woman was detained by police after making a bomb threat inside the Brownsville bus station, according to the Brownsville Fire Department.
The woman was detained Wednesday at around 4 p.m. after making the threat, according to a spokesperson with the Brownsville Fire Department.
In a news release, the Brownsville Police Department said officers responded to the bomb threat at the 700 block of International Boulevard at around 3:40 p.m. after an individual at the scene claimed to have a bomb in their bag.
The building was evacuated, and no explosives were found following a search of the premises, police said, adding that no injuries were reported.
The BMetro bust station resumed its normal hours of operation following the incident.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
More News
News Video
-
Harlingen police investigate body found under overpass
-
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Glow-N-Fire event heads to Edinburg
-
Brownsville man arrested after $616K worth of cocaine seized at Los Indios...
-
McAllen police arrest man in connection with child exploitation
-
Salvation Army in McAllen extending shelter hours amid cold weather
Sports Video
-
Edinburg Vela, La Feria, & San Isidro girls basketball eliminated in regional...
-
Brownsville St. Joseph Academy & Harvest Christian advance in TAPPS girls basketball...
-
RGV boys basketball bi-district round thrills with heroic finishes
-
UTRGV 11-run ninth inning leads to upset win over #20 DBU
-
UTRGV falls to Incarnate Word in Monday Madness matchup