Woman in custody after bomb threat made at Brownsville bus station

Photo credit: MGN Online

A woman was detained by police after making a bomb threat inside the Brownsville bus station, according to the Brownsville Fire Department.

The woman was detained Wednesday at around 4 p.m. after making the threat, according to a spokesperson with the Brownsville Fire Department.

In a news release, the Brownsville Police Department said officers responded to the bomb threat at the 700 block of International Boulevard at around 3:40 p.m. after an individual at the scene claimed to have a bomb in their bag.

The building was evacuated, and no explosives were found following a search of the premises, police said, adding that no injuries were reported.

The BMetro bust station resumed its normal hours of operation following the incident.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.