Woman dies after crashing vehicle into metal utility pole in Brownsville
A woman died Wednesday morning after crashing her car into a utility pole in Brownsville.
Brownsville police said the accident happened at the 1700 block of North Minnesota Avenue at around 5:17 a.m.
Preliminary investigation showed the driver, identified as 31-year-old Beatriz Castillo, was in a gray Volkswagen when she lost control and collided with a metal utility pole, according to police.
Police said Castillo was taken to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.
An autopsy has been requested, and the investigation is ongoing.
