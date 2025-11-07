Women arrested in McAllen prostitution investigation charged hundreds, complaint says

Two women arrested in connection with a prostitution investigation at a McAllen massage parlor allegedly charged clients hundreds of dollars for sexual services.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News, the investigation began on August 5 when the McAllen Police Department received information that Bliss Spa and Wellness, located in the 4300 block of North 10th Street, was "engaging in suspicious activity."

Jassel Mercedes Torres Romero and Ana Rosa Cabrera Granados were arrested in connection with the investigation.

Romero was charged with one count of prostitution and is also facing a federal gun charge. Granados was charged with six counts of prostitution.

REALTED STORY: Woman facing federal charges in connection with McAllen prostitution investigation

According to the complaint, the McAllen Police Special Investigation Unit used in-person surveillance and 24-hour CCTV surveillance during the investigation.

On September 16, Granados was seen arriving at the business. Shortly after, a man arrived as well, according to the complaint. An hour after his arrival, the man was seen leaving. Later, Granados was seen locking up while carrying a trash bag. She dumped the bag in the community trash and then left the area.

Authorities recovered the trash bag the next day and found several used baby wipes, an open Trojan condom wrapper, and a used condom inside a folded napkin, according to the complaint.

The complaint said that on October 2, the man was interviewed by police. He told investigators he would message Granados, and they would set up a time and date for a visit at the spa.

The man said during each visit, Granados would "provide a body massage" and they would both engage in sexual conduct, according to the complaint. An agreement was made that he would pay Granados $300 with cash or through Zelle, which is linked to her email.

The complaint said the man provided multiple text messages that confirmed several dates and times of when appointments were set up. The messages validated that the appointments involved sexual conduct.

On October 29, Romero was seen arriving and opening the spa. A man, who was waiting in the parking lot, entered the business, according to the complaint. An hour later, the man and Romero were seen leaving the business in their separate vehicles.

According to the complaint, police initiated a traffic stop on the man for failing to signal with intent to turn. Investigators approached the man and asked if he would voluntarily provide a statement regarding his involvement with Romero at the spa, to which the man agreed.

The man is recorded saying he has known Romero for approximately four years and has constant contact with her, according to the complaint.

He admitted Romero gave him oral intercourse at the spa and paid $500 in cash. He also admitted he and Romero have engaged in sexual intercourse during appointments in the past and for each appointment he has paid her $500, according to the complaint.

Romero was released on a $3,000 bond on November 1, according to Hidalgo County jail records. Granados remains in custody on a $30,000 bond.