Workforce Solutions Cameron seeking public input on workforce development plan

Cameron County residents are being asked to provide input to Workforce Solutions Cameron’s workforce development board plan for 2025 to 2028.

The board plan is the organizations’ priorities for the next four years, which include industry, occupations, programs, and funding.

This plan will be sent to the state Workforce Solutions, and then to Gov. Greg Abbott for approval.

The deadline to submit comments is Monday, March 10 at 5 p.m.

To view the Workforce Development Board Plan, click here.

To submit your comments, email info@wfscameron.org.

Any submissions received after the deadline will not be considered.