Workforce Solutions to host virtual healthcare job fair Thursday

Texas Workforce Solutions will host a virtual job fair Thursday, March 25 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The job fair is geared towards job-seekers looking to land a career in the healthcare industry.

DHR Health, South Texas Health System and other area hospitals will be actively recruiting on the spot for a variety of positions, but mainly for nurses.

According to Workforce Solutions officials, there is a current nursing shortage among hospitals and clinics across the region.

“We hope to do with this job fair we have coming up is to give those closer to the finish line their opportunity to get their foot in the door,” Workforce Solutions Spokesperson, Mike Gonzalez said.

For more information about the job fair and to sign up for registration visit wfsolutions.me/healthcare-vjf