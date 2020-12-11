Workplace handbook requirements could change due to COVID-19

Employee handbooks could adding new clauses to protect workers through the pandemic.

Mike Gonzalez, a WorkForce Solutions communication specialist said working conditions in the State of Texas can't discriminate against sexual orientation, race or religious beliefs, but with the current need to mitigate the spread of coronavirus — for some agencies, a new requirement could be added to their employee handbook.

Gonzalez said the healthcare industry for example could see a change.

"A lot of these people work around high-risk individuals and they are more of a liability to others and to their employers as well so it's likely that they will be required to get the vaccine for COVID-19, Gonzalez said.

Watch the video for the full story.