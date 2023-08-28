Wrong-way driver kills 17-year-old in crash in Donna

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating an accident that happened near Donna Sunday morning.

The Donna Police Department responded to the area of eastbound Expressway 83 at around 3:20 a.m. to reports of a vehicle driving against traffic, according to a news release.

DPS advised the suspect vehicle, a gray Volkswagen passenger car, caused a major accident in the area on the Main Street overpass in Donna, according to the release.

A DPS trooper was assisting people involved in the collision. Donna police observed multiple people laying on the ground, according to the release.

The driver of the suspect vehicle was identified as Astulfo Cantu Jr., from Palmview, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

Cantu struck a white Toyota SUV that was occupied by four teens, according to the release.

The teens were identified as Jorge Emilio Garza Gonzalez, 18, Juan Kattas, 17, Anuar Jobi, 17, and Juan Viduari, 17, according to the release.

Gonzalez, Kattas and Viduari were transported to local hospitals for medical treatment, but Jobi was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

All four teens were students at the St. Joseph Academy in Brownsville, according to the release.

The crash remains under investigation.