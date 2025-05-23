Zoo Guest: Socrates the Texas Tortoise

News Video
-
Mexican fisherman arrested off coast of South Padre Island for illegal fishing
-
Pump Patrol: Friday, May 23, 2025
-
Weslaco home, two vehicles a total loss following fire
-
ICE arrest 10 undocumented migrants in worksite enforcement action in Brownsville, Harlingen
-
Shooting involving Valley Border Patrol agents under investigation
Sports Video
-
PSJA takes Game 1 over Dripping Springs; one win away from state...
-
Lopez softball star Jenny Shank signs with Arkansas Tech
-
Raymondville's Chris Gonzalez signs to run track at Texas A&M-Kingsville
-
RGV high school baseball regional semifinal preview: PSJA Bears
-
Weslaco's Aamarie Ebarb signs to run track with East Texas A&M