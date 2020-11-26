10-year-old Mission boy is finalist in 2020 Braille Challenge

A 10-year-old boy from Mission is one of just 50 finalists in the 2020 Braille Challenge.

Randy Vargas, 10, of Mission won the regional competition and advanced to the finals.

Now he'll compete in the 2020 Braille Challenge, an annual contest held by the Braille Institute of America in Los Angeles.

The competition, which promotes braille literacy, will be held online because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Winners will be announced at the end of the month.

Watch the video for the full story.