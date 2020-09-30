11 dead after shooting at bar in Guanajuato
Authorities in Guanajuato, Mexico, are investigating a shooting at a bar that killed 11 people.
The shooting took place Sunday at a bar in Jaral del Progreso, Guanajuato. Eleven people were killed. A woman survived the shooting.
Authorities haven't made any arrests.
Watch the video for the full story.
