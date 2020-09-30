x

11 dead after shooting at bar in Guanajuato

Related Story

Authorities in Guanajuato, Mexico, are investigating a shooting at a bar that killed 11 people.

The shooting took place Sunday at a bar in Jaral del Progreso, Guanajuato. Eleven people were killed. A woman survived the shooting.

Authorities haven't made any arrests.

Watch the video for the full story.

News
11 dead after shooting at bar in...
11 dead after shooting at bar in Guanajuato
Authorities in Guanajuato, Mexico, are investigating a shooting at a bar that killed 11 people. The shooting took place... More >>
2 days ago Monday, September 28 2020 Sep 28, 2020 Monday, September 28, 2020 12:10:00 PM CDT September 28, 2020
Radar
7 Days