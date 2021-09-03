11-year-old boy honors fallen McAllen officers running in their name
Zechariah Cartledge is an 11-year-old on a mission to honor every fallen first responder by running a mile in their name.
Last year he ran for Mission police corporal Jose 'Speedy' Espericueta, and a few months later for trooper Moises Sanchez. On Monday night he ran again for two more Rio Grande Valley heroes.
Each mile that Cartledge runs honors the life of a fallen hero. In total, he says that's 540 miles since last year.
Watch the video for the full story.
