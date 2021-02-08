12 Raymondville students get hands-on field experience at vaccine clinic

12 Raymondville Early College High School students with dreams of a career in medicine got hands-on experience learning from healthcare professionals administering second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Clinical Nursing Assistant students helped with registration, monitoring patients for symptoms and made sure the clinic was flowing smoothly, according to JoAnn Lopez, Raymondville Independent School District's healthcare coordinator.

"The students were excited to be able to help their own community," Lopez said. "And gain some of that experience that they're going to be using."

Immanuel Gonzalez was one of the students eager to help at the vaccination clinic.

"For me it was a sentimental feeling just for me because COVID has impacted my life greatly," Gonzalez said. "It just gave me an insight that we're almost at the end and there's hope for everybody else and that we're all not alone. We're all feeling the same things and we'll get through this together."

