14 people arrested in Elsa gameroom raid identified as employees, according to criminal complaint

The 14 suspects arrested in connection to a raid at a gameroom in Elsa have been identified as employees, according to the criminal complaint attached to the investigation.

The complaint says authorities seized 262 gambling machines from the Sizzling 7's, located on State Highway 107.

The 14 employees have been arraigned on gambling related charges. The youngest was 26 years old and the oldest was 53.