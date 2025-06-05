16 arrests made following discovery of suspected stash house in Mercedes
A suspected stash house in Mercedes was uncovered Monday by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, resulting in the apprehension of 16 undocumented migrants, according to a news release.
The news release from ICE said the agency received a tip from an anonymous caller reporting that multiple undocumented individuals were being harbored at a residence in Mercedes at the 80th block of Dogwood Street.
“ICE contacted the Mercedes Police Department, which conducted a welfare check of the property,” the news release stated. “Authorities spoke to the owner of the property, who admitted to harboring approximately 16 individuals inside the home.”
The 16 individuals encountered were identified as nationals of Nepal, Albania, Mexico, Honduras, and Guatemala. According to the release, a Mexican national is being questioned for his alleged role in human smuggling.
“This operation underscores the critical role that the public and local law enforcement partners play in identifying and disrupting human smuggling operations,” ICE Homeland Security Investigations Rio Grande Valley Deputy Special Agent in Charge Mark Lippa said in a statement. “Transnational criminal networks continue to endanger lives for profit. ICE will relentlessly pursue those who exploit vulnerable individuals for financial gain.”
