18-year-old charged with making terroristic threat to Valley schools

EDINBURG – The 18-year-old from San Juan accused of posting threats on social media, targeting local high schools, faced a judge Tuesday.

Gustavo Garcia went before a municipal court judge and was charged with making a terroristic threat and exhibition of a firearm, both third degree felonies.

Garcia is accused of threatening schools in Edinburg and Pharr, among others. He was arrested Monday.

The threat happened just days after a separate threat was made to Robert Vela High School last week. It prompted a lockdown Friday afternoon. A student connected to that threat was taken into custody and is facing several charges. Details on the charges they are facing cannot be released due to the student being a minor.

The judge set Garcia’s bond to $500,000.

